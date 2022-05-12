First Teasers for Netflix's 'Resident Evil' Series Reboot - London 2036

"Evil has evolved!" Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for their new reboot of Resident Evil - a fresh series from long-time producers Constantin Film taking us on a journey to a different time & place. They do go back to Raccoon City at the start, but it's not the same as before - no one saw the movie last year. Set in 2036, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. In this new carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister. The cast features Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery. Ohhh hell yes! This looks better than almost every other Resident Evil movie so far, with tons of crazy footage at the end of this teaser.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series Resident Evil, direct from YouTube:

A hidden second teaser for Netflix's Resident Evil has been uncovered - tip via Bloody Disgusting:

Year 2036 – 14 years after Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie. Netflix's Resident Evil series is produced and written by and showrun by Andrew Dabb, showrunner & writer & producer on the series "Supernatural" previously, also working on the "Grendel" series. It's executive produced by Mary Leah Sutton, Andrew Dabb, Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film. It's produced by Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz. Netflix will debut the Resident Evil series streaming on Netflix starting July 14th, 2022 this summer. Look good?