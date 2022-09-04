First Teaser for Nicolas Winding Refn's 'Copenhagen Cowboy' Series

Who's ready? Netflix has revealed the first look teaser trailer for Nicolas Winding Refn's latest experimental streaming series titled Copenhagen Cowboy, which will be debuting later this year. It's premiering first this week at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, hence the new teaser out now, and should be available to watch in a few months. The series introduces a brand new young heroine, Miu, who travels through Copenhagen's criminal netherworld. More of these intense, mesmerizing, crime-filled neon lights stories from the Refn-verse to enjoy this fall. He also adds: "With Copenhagen Cowboy, I am returning to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu." The series stars Angela Bundalovic as Miu, with Lola Corfixen and Zlatko Buric, plus a supporting cast featuring Andreas Lykke Jørgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, Li Ii Zhang, Dragana Milutinovic, Mikael Bertelsen, Mads Brügger, and more. So many incredible shots in this teaser and I don't even know what exactly we're seeing. The music in this (Cliff Martinez) is also super rad. Take a look.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Nicolas Winding Refn's series Copenhagen Cowboy, on YouTube:

A thrill-inducing, neon-drenched noir series across six episodes which follows enigmatic young heroine, Miu. After a lifetime of servitude, on the verge of a new beginning, she traverses the ominous landscape of Copenhagen’s criminal netherworld. Searching for justice and enacting vengeance, she encounters her nemesis, Rakel, as they embark on an odyssey through the natural and supernatural. The past ultimately transforms and defines their future, as the two women soon discover they are not alone, they are many. Copenhagen Cowboy is a series created + directed by Danish filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn, director of the films Pusher I-III, Bleeder, Fear X, Bronson, Valhalla Rising, Drive, Only God Forgives, and The Neon Demon previously, plus the series "Too Old to Die Young". With writing from Nicolas Winding Refn, Sara Isabella Jönsson, Johanne Algren. Produced by by NWR (Lene Børglum & Christina Bostofte Erritzøe), cinematography by Magnus Nordenhof Jønck. This is premiering at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Netflix will release Copenhagen Cowboy streaming sometime later in 2022 - stay tuned for a final date. Who's in?