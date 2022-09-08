First Teaser for Rian Johnson's 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

"This is not a game." "Will you explain it to us, then, Detective?" Netflix has unveiled the first official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated whodunit sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, also known as just Knives Out 2. From writer / director Rian Johnson, famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case. How will he figure out who did it and why? Daniel Craig returns as Benoit, with an impressive ensemble cast featuring Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. The was shot mostly on the island called Spetses near to Athens in the Mediterranean. It's premiering at the Toronto Film Festival this month before it lands on Netflix starting in December at the end of this year. I'm excited to see some footage from this!! Netflix spent so much making it and so far this looks like a blast. What a cast!! I'm so in.

First teaser trailer (+ poster) for Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, from YouTube:

"The phrase I kept coming back to and talking about the first movie is, 'It's a roller coaster and not a crossword puzzle.' It's a common mistake in writing whodunits, thinking that you're making a crossword puzzle, and that the fun is that the audience is actually going to analyze all this and figure it out." –Rian Johnson

In the follow up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is put on the case to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the first of two sequels, is once again both written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Rian Johnson, director of the films Brick, The Brothers Bloom, Looper, Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, and Knives Out previously. Produced by Ram Bergman and Rian Johnson. Executive produced by Tom Karnowski. This will be premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this month. Netflix will then debut Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in select US theaters first this fall, then streaming on Netflix worldwide starting on December 23rd, 2022 this holiday season. First impression?