First Teaser for Romain Gavras' New Film 'Athena' Coming to Netflix

Whoa!! Netflix has revealed the first look teaser trailer for a new film titled Athena, the latest from French filmmaker Romain Gavras (of Our Day Will Come, The World Is Yours). He teams up with the talented filmmaker Ladj Ly, who co-wrote the script and co-produces this, to make a film about youth clashing with police in France. Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings have their lives thrown into chaos. That's the only very brief synopsis available so far, and it sounds very similar to La Haine or Ly's last film Les Miserables (which rules) - from this footage, it looks like a combination of both. Athena stars Dali Benssalah, Alexis Manenti, Anthony Bajon, Sami Slimane, and Ouassini Embarek. It might premiere at a few festivals in the fall, but nothing has been announced yet. For now get a first look at some footage below - which reveals a quote to explain where the title is from.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Romain Gavras' Athena, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

"It is difficult to fight anger; for a man will buy revenge with his soul." Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings have their lives thrown into chaos. Athena, also known as RG03 in France or Moussa, is directed by acclaimed French filmmaker Romain Gavras, director of the films Our Day Will Come and The World Is Yours previously, plus lots of music videos and a few short films. The screenplay is written by Romain Gavras, Ladj Ly (of Les Misérables fame), and Elias Belkeddar. It's also co-produced by Ladj Ly. This one hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere yet, but it might show up at one soon. Netflix will debut Athena streaming on Netflix worldwide starting this September. Stay tuned for more updates closer to the release. First impression? Who's down?