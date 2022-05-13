First Teaser for Sci-Fi 'Monsters of California' Made by Tom DeLonge

"Dad never thought I was crazy!" Cartel & To The Stars has revealed a teaser trailer for a mysterious sci-fi thriller project titled Monsters of California, arriving sometime later this year. This has a vintage look and feel, referencing the kind of low-budget sci-fi movies they don't make anymore. Marking the directorial debut of rocker Tom DeLonge (of Blink 182 and Angels & Airwaves), Monsters of California follows the teenager Dallas Edwards and his misfit friends as they attempt to unearth answers to a series of mysterious, paranormal events happening around Southern California. They soon begin to unravel the extraordinary secrets held within the deepest levels of the Government. The film stars Richard Kind, Casper Van Dien (Johnny Rico!!), Arianne Zucker, Camille Kostek, Gabrielle Haugh, Jack Samson, Jared Scott, and Jack Lancaster. This doesn't look half bad, but there's so much going on in this teaser it's a bit hard to make any sense of it. I hope the big reveal with the UFO isn't something too cheesy or obvious. Check it out.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Tom DeLonge's Monsters of California, direct from YouTube:

