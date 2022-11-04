First Teaser for 'Sharper' Fifth Ave Con Comedy with Julianne Moore

"Let me give you a piece of advice - if you're going to steal, steal a LOT." Apple has revealed the first look teaser trailer for a new con comedy set in New York City called Sharper, marking the feature directorial debut of TV director Benjamin Caron. All of the synopses available so far are vague so far because this one should be a fun one when it opens in February: a con artist takes on Manhattan's billionaires. "Motivations are suspect and expectations are turned upside down when nothing is as it seems." The script for this film was on the "Black List" before being produced by Apple and A24. The ensemble cast features Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Brianna Middleton, Darren Goldstein, & John Lithgow. There's no real footage in this teaser, just a first look glimpse at the cast's faces flashing before money flying by in the background. Still hope this might be the next great take-down-the-rich movie coming up in 2023.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Benjamin Caron's Sharper, direct from Apple TV's YouTube:

Sharper unfolds within the secrets of New York City, from the penthouses of Fifth Avenue to the shadowy corners of Queens. Motivations are suspect and expectations are turned upside down when nothing is as it seems. Sharper is directed by storyteller / filmmaker Benjamin Caron, an experienced theater director + TV director making his feature film debut, after directing episodes of "The Crown", "Andor", "Wallander", "Beaver Falls", "Sherlock" previously. The screenplay is written by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka. It's produced by Erik Feig, Jessica Switch, Julianne Moore, Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood, Alessandro Tanaka. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Apple will release Caron's Sharper in select US theaters + streaming on Apple TV+ starting on February 17th, 2023 early next year.