First Teaser for Slasher Comedy 'Teddy Told Me To' from Tom Devlin

"Did he just say there were real murders here?" An early teaser has debuted for an indie horror comedy creation titled Teddy Told Me To, a feature film based on the slasher villain "Teddy," who was created for the 2011 SyFy special effects makeup reality series "Face Off". The plot is about "a pair of haunters who set out to resurrect a shuttered Halloween haunt with a bloody past." It was filmed at filmmaker Tom Devlin's Monster Museum in Boulder City, Nevada. "As a lifelong fan of horror films – slasher flicks, in particular – I felt it was time to tell my own story that's a throwback to the fun slasher flicks of my youth," Devil explains. "I wanted to make a film that doesn’t take itself too seriously but plays well on a spooky October night or a fun summer sleepover. We filled it with gory effects, colorful characters, and the mandatory 3 B's. It's a love letter to not only the films that have inspired me – and their punk rock ethos, but also to the haunters of the world, and we hope it’s a hell of a good time!" The indie horror film stars Topher Hansson, Kamarra Cole, Felissa Rose, Trent Hagga, Warrington Gillette, CJ Graham, and Lisa Wilcox, with Michael Shields as "Teddy". There's not too much to see in this 30 second teaser, but it does look bloody and brutal.

Here's the first teaser (+ teaser poster) for Tom Devlin's Teddy Told Me To, from YouTube (via B-D):

When Danny and Zoe (Topher Hansson & Kamarra Cole) decide to buy an old defunct haunted attraction, they think they will just have fun and make some money. After meeting with the Realtor Jan (Lisa Wilcox), and the groundskeeper Ron (CJ Graham), they learn that the property has a bloody past. They audition and hire a full cast of haunt actors who work together to bring the old haunt back from the dead. Ron's brother creeps the gang out with his story of a family tragedy, the origin of the bear mask killer "Teddy" (Jason Wallace), and the first murder to take place in the haunt. On opening night, the haunters and the crowd don't stand a chance as Teddy returns to his old stomping ground for more blood. Teddy Told Me To is directed by American horror fan / special effects guru / filmmaker Tom Devlin, making his feature directorial debut after lots of work in the FX industry. The screenplay is written by Vincent Cusimano and Lola Devlin. Filmed on location at his celebrated Boulder City, NV roadside attraction Tom Devlin's Monster Museum. It's produced by Tom Devlin and Kayla Bushell. There's no release date for this film yet, and no festival premiere announced. Stay tuned for any updates. Visit Devlin's Monster Museum website for news.