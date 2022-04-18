First Teaser for Taiki Waititi's Rad Sequel 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

"I want to choose my own path, live in the moment…" It's time to bring the Thunder! Disney has revealed the first teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, the next Marvel sequel directed by Taika Waititi following his fantastic Thor: Ragnarok from 2017. So what is the God of Thunder up to after all these movies adventures? The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. The cast includes Chris Hemsworth back as Thor, plus Taika Waititi as Korg, Natalie Portman who finally gets into the action, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Karen Gillan, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Sean Gunn, and Chris Pratt as Star Lord. This looks awesome so far - love the music choice, love the Spencer reference, all of it looks like it's going to be a blast. Fire it up.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, from Marvel's YouTube:

Thor: Love and Thunder is once again directed by Kiwi actor / writer / filmmaker Taika Waititi, director of the films Eagle vs Shark, Boy, What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok, and Jojo Rabbit previously. The screenplay is written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Taika Waititi. Produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum. Disney will debut Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters worldwide starting July 8th, 2022 this summer. First impression? Who's in for this?