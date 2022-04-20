First Teaser for 'The YouTube Effect' Documentary from Alex Winter

"If you want to get some kind of message out there, you can use this platform." An early teaser trailer has arrived for the next new documentary from filmmaker Alex Winter (Downloaded, Deep Web, The Panama Papers, Trust Machine, Showbiz Kids, and Zappa most recently), this one titled The YouTube Effect. He continues is outstanding series of docs about the internet with a focus this time on the power of YouTube - both the good and bad. Winter's The YouTube Effect doc is the story of YouTube, its rise to dominance as the most widely viewed media platform in the world, and the implications of that power for both YouTube and its parent company, Google. "It is an inspirational and cautionary tale as it examines how YouTube has made our lives easier and more enriched, while also presenting dangers that make the world a more perilous place." Coming soon from Olive Hill Media, Trouper, Valhalla Ent. Zipper Bros Films. This is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival and will be out later this year. I'm a big fan of Alex Winter's films - always so good.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Alex Winter's documentary The YouTube Effect, from (yep) YouTube:

The story of YouTube is both inspirational and cautionary; the video-sharing website appeared in 2005 and quickly grew to become one of the most ubiquitous and powerful media platforms in the world. It is impossible to overstate its impact on global culture by providing easy and immediate access to news, entertainment and other vital forms of information. It has, however, helped radicalize some of its viewers with right-wing propaganda and other dangerous media. The story of YouTube is the great dilemma of our times; the technology revolution has made our lives easier and more enriched, while also presenting dangers and challenges that make the world a more perilous place. And at this extraordinary moment in history, it is the story of how we got here and where we're going. The YouTube Effect, also known as Mass Effect: The Story of YouTube, is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alex Winter, director of the excellent doc films Downloaded, Deep Web, The Panama Papers, Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain, Showbiz Kids, and Zappa previously. This will be premiering at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival coming up in June. There's no official main release date set yet - stay tuned. Visit the film's official site for more updates.