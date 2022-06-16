First Teaser for 'Tulsa King' Mafia Series Starring Sylvester Stallone

"Out of prison. Out of allies. Out to build his own criminal empire." Paramount has unveiled a teaser trailer for a new mafia series titled Tulsa King, arriving for streaming in the fall at the end of this year. Created by two very talented writers: Terence Winter of HBO's "The Sopranos" and "Boardwalk Empire", plus Taylor Sheridan of "Yellowstone", "1883", and great movies like Sicario and Hell or High Water. The series stars Sylvester Stallone as "The General", an Italian mobster who is faced with the startling task of reestablishing his Italian mafia family in Tulsa, Oklahoma after he gets out of prison. He slowly builds a new "crew" from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new empire in this strange town. The series also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, plus Garrett Hedlund. Another very short first look, with barley 30 seconds of footage, but this has the potential to be damn good. Very curious to see some more footage of his new life in Tulsa.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Paramount+'s series Tulsa King, direct from YouTube:

Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. Tulsa King is a series created by writer Terence Winter ("The Sopranos", "Boardwalk Empire", Get Rich or Die Tryin', The Wolf of Wall Street) & writer / director Taylor Sheridan ("Yellowstone", "Mayor of Kingstown", "1883", Sicario, Hell or High Water, Wind River, Without Remorse, Those Who Wish Me Dead). No episode directors have been revealed yet. The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. Paramount debuts the Tulsa King series streaming on Paramount+ starting November 13th, 2022 later in the fall. First impression?