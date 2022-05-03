First Teaser for 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Starring Daniel Radcliffe

"Anyone got an accordion?!" Get psyched. Your first look at the Weird Al film with Daniel Radcliffe is here. The Roku Channel has unveiled a teaser trailer for the film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, made by Funny Or Die and comedy filmmaker Eric Appel, in collaboration with the real Weird Al. Yes, this is real and it's really coming soon! "When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn't believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it," Appel stated. The film will be a fictional biopic about the life of musician and comedy mastermind Al Yankovic, as played by Daniel Radcliffe. The cast also includes Julianne Nicholson, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, with Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, and James Preston Rogers as Hulk Hogan. This is going to be a blast! Just look at how much fun Radcliffe is having! I'm not sure how ridiculous or cheesy this will end up being, or if they're trying to make it more authentic and earnest. But I'm down to find out either way! Jump right in to first look below.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Roku's film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, direct from YouTube:

The Roku Original film will star Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role of "Weird Al" Yankovic. The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like "Eat It" and "Like a Surgeon" to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic's life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is directed by the comedy filmmaker Eric Appel, making his feature directorial debut with this film after working for Funny or Die and on many TV projects, including "Teachers" and "Die Hart" most recently. The screenplay is written by Al Yankovic & Eric Appel. The film is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango. Al Yankovic produces, along with Mike Farah, Joe Farrell and Whitney Hodack for Funny Or Die, and Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva for Tango. Roku will debut Weird: The Al Yankovic Story streaming on The Roku Channel starting sometime later this fall in 2022. First impression? Who's ready for this film?