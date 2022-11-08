First Teaser Trailer for Aronofsky's 'The Whale' with Brendan Fraser

"People are amazing." A24 has debuted the first teaser trailer for the film The Whale, the latest feature directed by the Oscar-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (Requiem for a Dream, The Fountain, The Wrestler, Black Swan, Mother!). This premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where it won a number of awards. The film tells the story of an extremely obese man named Charlie, who always stays inside his own apartment. When his estranged teenage daughter shows up, he attempts to reconnect with her while also dealing with health problems and a missionary who keeps appearing at his doorstep. The film Brendan Fraser stars in one of the best performances of the year, with a terrific cast including Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton. The film is one of my Top 10 films of the year already, an emotional and unforgettable story about empathy and honesty. I'm glad A24 will be releasing this film soon.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, direct from A24's YouTube:

From director Darren Aronofsky comes The Whale, the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. The Whale is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, director of the films Pi, Requiem for a Dream, The Fountain, The Wrestler, Black Swan, Noah, and Mother! previously. The screenplay is written by Samuel D. Hunter, adapted from his own stage play of the same name. Produced by Jeremy Dawson, Ari Handel, and Darren Aronofsky. This initially premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). A24 will debut Aronofsky's The Whale in select US theaters starting on December 9th, 2022 later this year. Look good? Who's down?