First Teaser Trailer for Dan Trachtenberg's New Predator Movie 'Prey'

20th Century Studios has unveiled the first 45-second teaser for Prey, the surprise new Predator movie from filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg (of 10 Cloverfield Lane previously). It tells an origin story of the Predator in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. Naru fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved Predators to land on Earth. The filmmakers were committed to creating a film that provides an accurate portrayal of the Comanche and brings an authenticity that rings true to its Indigenous peoples. Producer Jhane Myers, also an acclaimed filmmaker, Sundance Fellow and member of the Comanche nation herself, is known for her attention and dedication to films surrounding the Comanche and Blackfeet nations and her passion for honoring the legacies of the Native communities. As a result, the film features a cast comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation’s talent, including Amber Midthunder, newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope. Uh yeah, this looks good so far! I just wish we could see this on the big screen and not only on Hulu. Get your first look below.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Dan Trachtenberg's Prey, direct from 20th Century's YouTube:

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries. Prey is directed by talented American filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg, making his second feature after directing 10 Cloverfield Lane previously, as well as a number of acclaimed shorts. The screenplay is written by Patrick Aison ("Jack Ryan," "Treadstone"). It's produced by John Davis and Jhane Myers. 20th Century will debut Prey direct-to-Hulu for streaming starting on August 5th, 2022 later this summer. First impression? Who's in for this?