First Teaser Trailer for David Cronenberg's 'Crimes of the Future' Film

"It is time to stop seeing, it is time to stop speaking, it is time to listen." Neon has revealed the first teaser trailer for David Cronenberg's new film titled Crimes of the Future, his latest since making Maps to the Stars in 2014. This was just revealed as a big premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival playing in the main competition section at the fest this May. Neon will release it in theaters in the US in June right after. A deep dive into the not-so-distant future in which humankind is learning to adapt to its synthetic surroundings. This evolution moves humans beyond their natural state and into a metamorphosis, which alters their biological makeup. An investigator from the National Organ Registry tracks the two main characters. This must be related to Cronenberg's very first feature film also titled Crimes of the Future from 1970. A fresh update on that idea, perhaps? The new film stars Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, & Kristen Stewart, with Scott Speedman and Tanaya Beatty. This looks like the culmination of Cronenberg's life work, all about body mutation and evolution and where it will take us. This is going to be extra freaky - in a good way.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future, from YouTube:

Synopsis from Neon: As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), a celebrity performance artist in this future, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission – to use Saul's notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution. Crimes of the Future is both written and directed by acclaimed Canadian genre filmmaker David Cronenberg, director of many great films including Shivers, Rabid, The Brood, Scanners, Videodrome, The Dead Zone, The Fly, Dead Ringers, Naked Lunch, M. Butterfly, Crash, eXistenZ, Spider, A History of Violence, Eastern Promises, Dangerous Method, Cosmopolis, and Maps to the Stars previously. Produced by Robert Lantos, Panos Papahadzis, and Steve Solomos. This will premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival coming up soon. Neon will then debut Crimes of the Future in theaters exclusively starting in June 2022 this summer. First impression? Freaked out?