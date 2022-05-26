First Teaser Trailer for 'Devotion' About Two Elite Navy Fighter Pilots

"What are you fighting for?" "Hoping to find that out." Sony Pictures has revealed the first official trailer for Devotion, another new intense fighter pilot thriller coming this year - following the opening of Top Gun Maverick in theaters this weekend. Of course they drop the first trailer for this during Top Gun opening weekend! Makes sense. A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy's most celebrated wingmen. Devotion tells the true story of Jesse L. Brown, as played by Jonathan Majors, a pioneering Black Naval aviator who flew during the Korean War (1950-1953), and built an unexpected bond with fellow Naval aviator Tom Hudner, played by Glen Powell - who is also in Top Gun Maverick. The main cast includes Spencer Neville, Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski, Joseph Cross, Daren Kagasoff, Serinda Swan, and Joe Jonas. Oh yeah this looks EXCELLENT! I had a good feeling about this one, I have been a fan of Dillard all along. This is some awesome first look footage.

Here's the first teaser trailer for J.D. Dillard's Devotion, direct from Sony's YouTube:

Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen. Devotion is directed by talented American filmmaker J.D. Dillard, director of the films Judy Goose, Sleight, and Sweetheart previously, as well as a few shorts; he got his start in the business working at the offices of Bad Robot. The screenplay is written by Jake Crane & Jonathan A. H. Stewart. Based on the book "Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice" written by Adam Makos. Produced by Molly Smith & Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill & Trent Luckinbill. Sony Pictures will debut Dillard's Devotion in select US theaters starting October 28th, 2022 this fall. First impression?