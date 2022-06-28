The Witches are Back!! First Teaser Trailer for Disney's 'Hocus Pocus 2'

"Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we're back!" Disney has revealed an official trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, a sequel to the fan favorite witch comedy Hocus Pocus from 1993. Believe it or not, they got the same three witches back for more: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reunite for the highly anticipated Disney+ Original Movie. The live-action, long awaited sequel to the perennial Halloween classic, which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters for more mayhem, will debut on Disney+ at the end of September just in time for Halloween season. The plot involves accidentally bringing back the sisters to modern day Salem, and they must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc. Hocus Pocus 2 also stars Doug Jones, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belisa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Nina Kitchen, and Taylor Paige Henderson. This is just a first look re-introducing this classic and the sisters. Might be fun?

Here's the first teaser trailer for Anne Fletcher's Hocus Pocus 2, direct from Disney's YouTube:

"This Halloween Season, some legends never die…" It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century Sanderson Sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high school students to stop the ravenous child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve. Hocus Pocus 2 is directed by American filmmaker / choreographer Anne Fletcher, director of the films Step Up, 27 Dresses, The Proposal, The Guilt Trip, Hot Pursuit, and Dumplin' previously. The new screenplay is written by Jen D'Angelo ("Workaholics", "Young Rock"). Produced by Lynn Harris; co-produced by Steven Haft. Disney will release Hocus Pocus 2 streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting on September 30th, 2022 later this year. Look good? Who's interested?