First Teaser Trailer for Horror 'The Outwaters' Set in the Mojave Desert

"A chronicle of omen and doom." That sounds ominous! Cinedigm + Screambox have revealed a first look teaser trailer for some kind of scary indie horror film titled The Outwaters, made by a filmmaker named Robbie Banfitch - who did almost everything on this himself, from sound to FX to editing. It premiered at a few smaller film festivals earlier this year, which is where all the quotes in this trailer are coming from. The synopses provided are all vague: four travelers encounter menacing phenomena while camping in a remote stretch of the Mojave Desert. The trailer is especially vague too, teasing barely anything besides three quick shots, mostly quotes about how crazy and scary and "disturbing" and "divisive" it is. I just wish we could see some more acutal footage. The film stars Banfitch, plus Angela Basolis, Scott Schamell, Michelle May, Leslie Ann Banfitch, Aro Caitlin, and Christine Brown. Check it out and stay tuned for more updates.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Robbie Banfitch's The Outwaters, from Bloody Disgusting:

The Outwaters takes viewers off the beaten path and into their own nightmares. The film plays out over three memory cards found in a sun-drenched section of the Mojave Desert. The footage within is that of a foursome, who set out to make a music video while camping, led by a charismatic LA filmmaker. Their trip starts out uneventful, though their peace is occasionally disrupted by unexplained sounds, vibrations, and unnatural animal behavior. Then one night everything changes, sending the foursome on a mind-bending trip through terror. The Outwaters is both written and directed by American filmmaker Robbie Banfitch, making his second feature after directing the film White Light previously, plus a few other short films. Banfitch also did the sound, cinematography, editing, producing, and special effects for this all himself. It first premiered at the 2022 New Jersey Film Festival earlier this year. Cinedigm will release Banfitch's The Outwaters in early 2023, plus streaming on Screambox. Stay tuned for an exact date. Curious to see more?