First Teaser Trailer for Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' Documentary Series

"When the stakes are this high, does it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Netflix has revealed a first look teaser trailer for an upcoming documentary series titled Harry & Meghan, streaming on Netflix sometime in the next few months. The definitive inside look at the lives of these two lovers - American Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from the British Royal Family. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. From the critically-acclaimed, two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus (she last made Becoming Cousteau), Harry & Meghan is a never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history. This is clearly a response to all the rubbish nonsensical attacks against these two in the UK, since they just seem to hate them no matter what. But they seem so authentic and real, and I'm glad they stepped back from all that Royal ridiculousness. Take a look.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series Harry & Meghan, direct from YouTube:

In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. With commentary from friends & family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other. Harry & Meghan is a doc series directed by acclaimed filmmaker Liz Garbus, director of award-winning docs including Different Moms, Girlhood, The Nazi Officer's Wife, Bobby Fischer Against the World, Love Marilyn, What Happened Miss Simone?, Who Killed Garrett Phillips?, All In: The Fight for Democracy, as well as Becoming Cousteau recently. A Story Syndicate Production, in association with Archewell Productions and Diamond Docs. Netflix will debut the Harry & Meghan series streaming sometime in early 2023. Stay tuned for an exact date. First impression?