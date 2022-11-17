First Teaser Trailer for Pixar's 'Elemental' Movie Directed by Peter Sohn

Meet Wade. Meet Ember. Pixar has revealed the first teaser trailer for their latest movie, Elemental, a sort of spiritual follow-up to Pete Docter's Inside Out, though with entirely different characers. This movie is set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted, fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Oh I'm curious to see where they're going with this! The voice cast features Leah Lewis as Ember, and Mamoudou Athie (one of my favorite actors on the rise!!) as Wade. From the director of The Good Dinosaur, with Pete Docter helping produce at Pixar Studios in Emeryville. This almost seems like a sequel to Sohn's short Partly Cloud more than anything (there are clouds from that seen in the trailer). Beautiful colors and vivid details in this. Can't wait to see more!! Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Sohn's Elemental, direct from Pixar's YouTube:

Disney and Pixar's Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Elemental is directed by acclaimed animation filmmaker Peter Sohn, director of the feature The Good Dinosaur previously, plus the short Partly Cloudy, as well as work at Pixar as story consultant and production artist for many years. The screenplay credits for the movie are not finalized yet. Produced by Denise Ream and Pete Docter. Disney and Pixar will debut Sohn's Element in theaters worldwide starting June 16th, 2023 next summer. Stay tuned for more. First impression? Who's excited?