First Teaser Trailer for Uplifting Sequel 'Book Club: The Next Chapter'

"I love anything that's falling apart more than I am." Focus Features has unveiled a teaser trailer for their upcoming sequel Book Club: The Next Chapter, a funny follow-up to the hit comedy Book Club from 2018. How many watched it? The highly anticipated sequel, starring returning icons Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen, alongside Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, plus Craig T. Nelson, Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie, and Vincent Riotta, follows our four best friends as they take their "book club" to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure. This looks and sounds amusing, but it's yet another cliche "what if these friends got into trouble on a wild trip to Europe" story which is remarkably generic & unoriginal considering so many other films have done this, too.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for Bill Holderman's Book Club: The Next Chapter, on YouTube:

