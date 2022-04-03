First Teasers for Apple TV+'s Epic 'Prehistoric Planet' Dinosaur Series

"Join us for a story you've never heard… on a scale you've never witnessed." An epic new dinosaur series?! Yes! Apple has revealed two new teasers for a series called Prehistoric Planet, made by BBC Studios and the team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit. They have wrangled an epic line-up of talent for this and the first looks below are promising. Prehistoric Planet presents little-known and surprising facts of dinosaur life set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds and forests. From revealing eye-opening parenting techniques of Tyrannosaurus Rex to exploring the mysterious depths of the oceans and the deadly dangers in the sky, Prehistoric Planet brings Earth's history to life like never before. Narrated by Sir David Attenborough and featuring an original score by multiple Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer, and it's executive produced by Jon Favreau on top of it all. This "enthralling exploration of ancient earth" will premiere with five episodes during a week-long event on May 23rd to 27th at the start of the summer. Everything about this sounds awesome so far - check it out below.

Here's the first T-Rex "sneak peek" teaser for Apple TV+'s series Prehistoric Planet, from YouTube:

And here's the other quick teaser trailer for Apple TV+'s series Prehistoric Planet, also on YouTube:

Experience the wondrous story of life on Earth… 66 million years ago. Set to debut globally on Apple TV+ from Monday, May 23 to Friday, May 27, the five-episode groundbreaking series will transport viewers 66 million years in the past to discover our world – and the dinosaurs that roamed it - all in stunning detail and set to an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer. Apple TV+'s series Prehistoric Planet combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. Prehistoric Planet is a docu-series coming to Disney+. Executive produced by Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton (a veteran producer on many nature docs including Attenborough's Paradise Birds, "Galapagos", "Madagascar", "Big Cats", "Nature", "The Green Planet", "Dynasties I & II"). Individual episode directors have not been announced yet. The series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photo realistic visual effects of MPC. Apple will debut the Prehistoric Planet series streaming on Apple TV+ starting on May 23rd, 2022. Interested?