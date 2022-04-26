Official Trailer for A24's 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Teen Horror Comedy

"So how do you play?" A24 has revealed an official trailer for the film Bodies Bodies Bodies, which just premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival to some divisive reviews. It's another party-gone-wrong movie but with some extra wild twists. When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong. The film stars an incredible young cast featuring Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennot, with Lee Pace and Pete Davidson. This looks like it gets totally all out crazy, with blood & violence galore. Won't be for everyone.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Halina Reijn's Bodies Bodies Bodies, from YouTube:

When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, set at one party gone very, very wrong. Bodies Bodies Bodies is directed by Dutch actress / filmmaker Halina Reijn, her second feature after directing Instinct previously, plus one other short, and some acting work. The screenplay is written by Kristen Roupenian and Sarah DeLappe and Chloe Okuno, plus Joshua Sharp & Aaron Jackson. Produced by Ali Herting and David Hinojosa. This recently premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival earlier in the year. A24 will debut Reijn's Bodies Bodies Bodies in select US theaters starting August 5th, 2022 this summer.