First Trailer for Amusing Animated 'Marmaduke' Movie from Netflix

"Some dogs aren't meant to be 'champions'. Some dogs are meant to be… dogs." Netflix has revealed the first trailer for a new 3D CGI animated Marmaduke movie, streaming on Netflix this summer. They already made a live-action Marmaduke movie in 2010 with Owen Wilson as the voice, but this looks even more ridiculous. This new movie is part of a re-launch of the Marmaduke brand, with more films, TV series, and merch planned. Messy and mischievous Marmaduke has a big heart but can't stay out of trouble! Does he have what it takes to shine in the swanky dog show world? A legendary dog trainer believes he can help Marmaduke become the first Great Dane in history to win the Westminster Champion's trophy. The movie is based on the newspaper comic strip that ran between 1954 and now based on a family and their Great Dane called Marmaduke. It was created by Brad Anderson and continues to this day. The voice cast includes Pete Davidson as Marmaduke, with Jason Anthony, J.K. Simmons, David Koechner, Shelby Young, & Stephen Stanton. This seems so formulaic & cheesy, but it also does look like good, harmless doggie fun.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mark A.Z. Dippé's Marmaduke, direct from YouTube:

America's most playful pooch has been delighting fans since 1954. The lovely Great Dane appears in more than 660 newspapers, in over twenty different countries worldwide. Marmaduke epitomizes the overgrown lapdog, with an irascible streak and a penchant for mischief that is tempered with a deep sense of love and responsibility for his family. This new version is set in the world of elite dog shows, rife divas, rivalries and slapstick comedy. Marmaduke is directed by the VFX artist / filmmaker Mark A.Z. Dippé, a former visual effects supervisor and director of the films Herbie Hancock, Spawn, The Reef 2: High Tide, The Boxcar Children, and Ocean Quest previously. It's co-directed Matt Philip Whelan and Youngki Lee. The screenplay is written by Byron Kavanagh. Based on the newspaper comic strip drawn by Brad Anderson. Netflix will release the new Marmaduke movie streaming on Netflix (in the US & UK) starting May 2022.