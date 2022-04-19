First Trailer for Apple TV+'s Thriller Series 'Now & Then' Set in Miami

"What do I know? I haven't heard from you in 20 years." Apple has revealed an official trailer for a series titled Now & Then, a "multi-layered thriller" that will be streaming on Apple TV+ starting in late May next month. Set in Miami and shot in both Spanish and English, Now & Then stars an exceptional ensemble cast, including Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira & Rosie Perez, Ariel Award winner José María Yazpik, multi-Goya Award winner Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Goya Award winner Soledad Villamil, Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek, with Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte, and Miranda de la Serna. The lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk. This reminds me of the other recent series Yellowjackets, about old friends reconnecting & dealing with their sordid, dark past.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Apple TV+'s series Now & Then, direct from YouTube:

Now & Then is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk. The series is developed by Bambú Producciones and creators Ramón Campos, and Gema R. Neira. Campos serve as showrunner and the series is written by Neira and Campos with their team. Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gideon Raff are executive producers. With episodes directed by Gideon Raff (TV writer / director on "Hatufim", "Dig", "Heroes Reborn", "The Spy") and Carlos Sedes (directors of the movies The Misfits Club, El Verano Que Vivimos; and on the TV series "Gran Reserva", "Velvet", "Instinto", "Cable Girls", "Jaguar"). Apple will debut this Now & Then series streaming on Apple TV+ starting May 20th, 2022 coming soon. First impression? Is this worth a watch?