First Trailer for Argentinian Horror Thriller 'The Shape of the Woods'

"I know why you are here. I know you owe them something." An early promo trailer has debuted online for an intriguing new Argentinian horror film called The Shape of the Woods, also known as La Forma del Bosque in Spanish. Silvia and Andrés, two brothers who live with their grandfather in a house in the middle of the forest, unleash a dark entity that will chase them relentlessly over the course of one night. They must use the weaknesses of the entity to survive until dawn and free themselves from the curse. The film stars María Paz Arias Landa, Nicolás Del Rio, Ezequiel Pache, Felipe Corvalán, Chucho Fernández, and the renowned actress Magui Bravi in ​​a revealing role. It's also described as: "A film that tells the dark story of a cursed, enchanted forest… from which there is no escape. Tradition and terror merge within a family that hides a dangerous secret." The film is in Spanish, but this trailer has a creepy English voiceover.

Here's the first official trailer Gonzalo Mellid's The Shape of the Woods, direct from Vimeo (via SA):

Silvia and Andrés, two brothers who live with their grandfather in a house in the middle of the forest, unleash the wrath of a dark entity that will chase them relentlessly until it catches them, during the course of one night. Children must use the weaknesses of the entity to survive until dawn and thus free themselves from the curse. The Shape of the Woods, originally known as La Forma del Bosque in Spanish, is written and directed by Argentinian filmmaker Gonzalo Mellid, making his feature directorial debut with this after directing one other acclaimed short (Ashes) previously. It's produced by Juan Crespo, Martín Gerding, Carlos Goitia, Michael Kraetzer, Nicolás Onetti, and Daniel Padilla. This first opened in Argentina late last year. There's no US release date set yet - stay tuned for more updates. First impression? Who's interested?