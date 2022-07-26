First Trailer for Bill Nye's Epic New Disaster Series 'The End Is Nye'

"Together we can save Earth - with science." NBC's Peacock has revealed a trailer for The End Is Nye, a fascinating new Bill Nye streaming series arriving in August. This trailer debuted at Comic-Con but we're happy to catch up with it now anyway (especially with so many good memories watching Bill Nye videos in school growing up). Nye has been in a few other series recently, but this new has a specific focus - disasters. The six-part series is hosted and executive produced by Emmy-winner and renowned science educator, engineer, author, and inventor Bill Nye. Each ep also features a brief cameo by longtime science advocate and series EP Seth MacFarlane. The End is Nye sends Nye into the most epic global disasters imaginable – both natural and unnatural – then demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them. Each stand-alone episode takes a hell-bent dive into the mystery and terror of one specific threat. Bring it on!! Nye seems like the perfect guy to navigate us through these gnarly apocalypses.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Peacock's series The End Is Nye, direct from YouTube:

The End is Nye sends Bill Nye into the most epic global disasters imaginable – both natural and unnatural – and then demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them. Each stand-alone episode takes a hell-bent dive into the mystery and terror of one specific threat. Every catastrophe is abundant with thrills, but also offers hope and a way forward —a scientific blueprint for surviving anything that comes our way. The End Is Nye is a series created by and directed by TV filmmaker Brannon Braga, director on the science series "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey", Seth MacFarlane's "The Orville", and the recent "Cosmos: Possible Worlds" series previously. With additional writing by Bill Nye. Produced by François Sylvestre. Executive produced by Brannon Braga, Erica Huggins, Seth MacFarlane, and Bill Nye. Made by Universal Television Alternative Studio, UCP and Fuzzy Door. NBC will release The End Is Nye series streaming on Peacock starting on August 25th, 2022 later this year. Who's interested?