Official Trailer for Brandon Cronenberg's 'Infinity Pool' with Mia Goth

"You know, James? You worry they got the wrong man." Neon has revealed the first trailer for Infinity Pool, the latest film from David Cronenberg's filmmaker son Brandon Cronenberg, following his cult favorites Antiviral and Possessor before this. It was just announced as a big premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January, playing in the Midnight section. This sounds like it's going to be extra messed up and crazy. Sundance's description states: "James and Em are enjoying an all-inclusive beach vacation when a fatal accident exposes the resort's perverse subculture of hedonistic tourism, reckless violence, and surreal horrors." Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, Cleopatra Coleman, Thomas Kretschmann, Amanda Brugel, and John Ralston. Oh shit this looks extra crazy!! It gets extra dark in the second half of this trailer. So they're making clones, but also have to sacrifice other people? Interesting, very interesting.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool, direct from YouTube:

While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive & mysterious Gabi (Mia Goth), they venture outside the resort grounds & find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead. Infinity Pool is both written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, director of the feature films Antiviral and Possessor previously, as well as shorts and music videos. Produced by Andrew Cividino, Rob Cotterill, Jonathan Halperyn, Karen Harnisch, Anita Juka, Daniel Kresmery, Noah Segal, Christina Piovesan. This will be premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January. Neon will debut Cronenberg's Infinity Pool sometime in early 2023 - stay tuned for an exact date. Who wants to jump in?