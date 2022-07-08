First Trailer for Brazilian Body Thriller 'Tinnitus' About a Former Diver

"The monster is still slumbering." Screen Daily has unveiled an official trailer for a Brazilian body thriller titled Tinnitus, which recently premiered at the 2022 Karlovy Vary Film Festival in Czechia this month. Many will recognize the term "tinnitus" as it has been linked to some long-COVID symptoms for those who caught the virus at some point in the last two years. Marina is a professional synchronized diver who is suffering from a terrible buzzing in her ears (an illness known as tinnitus). She has to trade her diving board for a job in a public aquarium where, dressed as a mermaid, she adds a bit of color for visitors to the exotic attraction. After an accident suffered in the last Olympics, she decides to go back to competing in hopes of winning an Olympic medal, by putting her life to risk… Joana de Verona stars as Marina, with Indira Nascimento, Alli Willow, and Antonio Pitanga. The film is still searching for distribution worldwide, with hopes this trailer and any festival buzz will help. It looks quite freaky, almost like Brazil's Candyman.

Here's the first promo trailer for Gregorio Graziosi's Tinnitus, direct from YouTube:

Intro from KVIFF: "A sports drama and fanciful 'body thriller' in one, the film tells the story of Marina, who competes in synchronised diving events. However, she is plagued by a sudden attack of tinnitus – an unbearable ringing sound in her ears – a condition which drags her from the top of her game down into the depths. She has to trade her diving board for a job in a public aquarium where, dressed as a mermaid, she adds a bit of colour for visitors to the exotic attraction. Yet the path to fulfilling her sporting dream isn't entirely closed off to her… Is it possible to escape the madness when your own body doesn’t give you any respite? And can you achieve your greatest ambitions if you are tormented by amplified senses?" Tinnitus is directed by young Brazilian filmmaker Gregorio Graziosi, making his second feature film after directing Obra previously, as well as numerous other short films. The screenplay is written by Gregorio Graziosi, Marco Dutra, and Andres Julian Vera. This recently premiered at the 2022 Karlovy Vary Film Festival this summer. No other release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's curious?