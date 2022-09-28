First Trailer for Cartoon Saloon's Fun Adventure 'My Father's Dragon'

"Don't worry, because I'm coming with you - we're going to do it together." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for My Father's Dragon, the latest film made by the outstanding animation studio Cartoon Saloon - creators of The Secret of Kells, The Song of the Sea, The Breadwinner, and Wolfwalkers. This premieres at the 2022 London Film Festival before it lands of Netflix in November this fall. My Father’s Dragon adapts the eponymous Newbery-honored children's book from author Ruth Stiles Gannett. The story centers on a young boy who is struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother. In his frustration, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon waiting to be rescued. The boy's adventures see him experience encounters with ferocious beasts, a mysterious island, and an enduring friendship. With a huge voice cast featuring Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O'Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, plus Jack Smith, Whoopi Goldberg, & Ian McShane. This looks like a blast!! Not just for kids either. Looking forward to watching it in a few months.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nora Twomey's My Father's Dragon, direct from YouTube:

"Our actors, animators and artists at Cartoon Saloon & Mockingbird Pictures have worked together to craft this film, inspired by Ruth Stiles Gannett’s amazing book. We were drawn together by a desire to tell a very special tale of friendship, adventure, and true bravery. I fell in love with storytelling as a child and Netflix excels at celebrating all kinds of stories, through different styles and distinct voices. When Netflix came onboard with this film, before we even had a script, it was to encourage us to make the best film we possibly could. Our crew created a beautiful, animated lens to look through and I can't wait to share the view with audiences around the world." –Director Nora Twomey

From five-time Academy Award-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) and Academy Award-nominated director Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), comes an exquisite film inspired by the Newbery-honored children's book series from author Ruth Stiles Gannett. Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer's adventures also introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime. My Father's Dragon is directed by filmmaker Nora Twomey, director of the film The Breadwinner previously, and a co-director on The Secret of Kells. The screenplay is written by Meg LeFauve, based on the book series by Ruth Stiles Gannett. This is premiering at the 2022 London Film Festival first in October, then will open in UK cinemas. Netflix will also debut My Father's Dragon streaming on Netflix starting on November 11th, 2022 this fall. Who wants to see this?