First Trailer for Lovely 'Spoiler Alert' with Jim Parsons & Ben Aldridge

"Let's just take a moment to appreciate this beauty." Focus Features has revealed the first official trailer for Spoiler Alert, an indie romantic comedy love story that is premiering in December in theaters. Strangely this hasn't shown up at any festivals yet, but it seems like a late season gem. They wanted a rom-com. They got a love story. Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, and Sally Field star in Spoiler Alert, from the director of The Big Sick. Based on Michael Ausiello's best-selling memoir "Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies," the film is a heartwarming, funny and life-affirming story of how Michael and Kit's relationship is transformed and even deepened when one of them falls ill. Also starring Bill Irwin, Josh Pais, Tara Summers, and Nikki M. James. This looks super sweet, and a bit sad, though still ultimately a happy story because it's all so lovely.

Here's the first official trailer for Michael Showalter's Spoiler Alert, direct from Focus' YouTube:

The story of Michael Ausiello and Kit Cowan's (Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge) relationship that takes a tragic turn when Cowan is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Spoiler Alert is directed by award-winning American writer / filmmaker Michael Showalter, director of the films The Baxter, Hello My Name Is Doris, The Big Sick, The Lovebirds, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye previously. The screenplay is written by David Marshall Grant and Dan Savage. Adapted from Michael Ausiello's best-selling memoir "Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies". This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Focus Features will debut Showalter's Spoiler Alert in select US theaters starting on December 2nd, 2022 this fall. Who's in?