First Trailer for New Stephen King Adaptation 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone'

"My Grandma always used to say: a person shouldn't call out unless they want an answer." Netflix has revealed the first trailer for Mr. Harrigan's Phone, another creepy, mysterious Stephen King adaptation from the streamer. Remember how good Gerald's Game was? Sounds like just the right treat for this year's Halloween season. A boy and an aging billionaire bond over books — and their first iPhones. When the man passes, their mysterious connection refuses to die as the two continue to communicate through the iPhone. From Ryan Murphy, Blumhouse Film and Stephen King comes a supernatural coming-of-age story, starring Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell. The supporting cast also includes Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Joe Tippett, Colin O’Brien, Cyrus Arnold, Thomas Francis Murphy, & Peggy J. Scott. This looks dang good!! I dig the use of the phone vibration sound as part of the score in the trailer - nice work, Netflix.

Here's the official trailer for John Lee Hancock's Mr. Harrigan's Phone, direct from YouTube:

When Craig, a boy living in a small town (Jaeden Martell) befriends Mr. Harrigan, an older, reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland), the two begin to form an unlikely bond over their love of books and reading. But when Mr. Harrigan sadly passes away, Craig discovers that not everything is dead and gone and strangely finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone in this supernatural coming-of-age story showing that certain connections are never lost. Mr. Harrigan's Phone is written and directed by American filmmaker John Lee Hancock, of the films Hard Time Romance, The Rookie, The Alamo, The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks, The Founder, The Highwaymen, and also The Little Things previously. Based on the short story by Stephen King. Produced by Ryan Murphy, Jason Blum, and Carla Hacken. Netflix will debut Mr. Harrigan's Phone streaming on Netflix starting October 5th, 2022.