First Teaser for Comedy 'The Machine' with Iva Babic & Mark Hamill

"Oh my god… I'm your origin story!" An early teaser trailer has debuted for a new comedy from filmmaker Peter Atencio, known for directing "Key & Peele" and their film Keanu previously. Produced by Legendary Pictures, the film is an adaptation of comedian Bert Kreischer's crazy (true?) story of that time he was an exchange student in Russia. He ended up studying Russian at university and while on a trip there got the nickname "The Machine" because of his drinking abilities. Then he unwittingly helped the Russian mafia with a train robbery. Bert's drunken past then catches up with him 20 years down the road when he and his father are kidnapped by those Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk on a college semester abroad. The comedy stars Iva Babic, Mark Hamill, Bert Kreischer, Jimmy Tatro, Nikola Djuričko, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Martyn Ford, and others. This looks crazy so far!! Not a lot of footage in this teaser, but with the setup and story and the glimpses in here, I've got a feeling this is going to be amazingly funny. Fire it up.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Peter Atencio's new film The Machine, direct from Vimeo:

A film telling comedian Bert Kreischer's story. In the comic’s stand-up special "The Machine," (more on YouTube) the story follows Kreischer's adventure as a seventh-year senior at Florida State University who was accidentally majoring in Russian. Kreischer explains that he became well known among Russian Mafia members while studying abroad and earned the nickname "The Machine" because of his incredible drinking prowess. Ultimately, his mafia connections would catch up with him on a class trip where he was forced to become an accomplice in a train robbery, leading to retribution years later. The Machine is directed by comedian / writer / filmmaker Peter Atencio, of the films The Rig and Keanu previously, plus tons of TV work including on "Key & Peele" and "Jean-Claude Van Johnson". The screenplay is written by Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes. Made by Legendary Pictures. Produced by Peter Atencio and Maxim Ajjawi. No release date is set yet from Legendary - it's expected to debut sometime in early 2023. Who's interested?