First Trailer for Chazelle's 'Babylon' with Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie

"It's most the magical place int he world" Paramount has revealed the first official trailer for Babylon, the highly anticipated new movie from filmmaker Damien Chazelle. After the quietness of First Man, he wanted to make something much louder and exciting - and this is it. Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies in the 1920s, Babylon traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. This looks like it's even wilder than we all expected!! Chazelle went ALL OUT with the debauchery and non-stop partying and big sets and everything. This one ain't for kids. The extraordinary ensemble cast features Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, and Olivia Wilde. This almost looks like Chazelle's Wolf of Wall Street with so many crazy scenes packed into one trailer. Maybe they've gone too wild? Are they making movies or just partying?

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Damien Chazelle's Babylon, direct from YouTube:

From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. Babylon is both written and directed by Oscar-winning American filmmaker Damien Chazelle, director of the films Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man previously. It's poduced by Marc Platt, Matthew Plouffe, and Olivia Hamilton. This doesn't have any film festival premieres set yet. Paramount Pictures will debut Chazelle's Babylon in select US theaters first on December 25th, 2022, for Christmas Day, then expanding to a full wide release starting on January 6th, 2023 at the beginning of the New Year. First impression? Who's in?