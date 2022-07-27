First Trailer for Dark Comedy Series 'Bad Sisters' About Garvey Sisters

"You can't just explode a man!" Apple has revealed an official trailer for a new dark comedy thriller series from Irish actress Sharon Horgan titled Bad Sisters. It's based on the the Flemish series Clan, but reset with a different group of sisters in Dublin, Ireland. "Bad Blood runs in the family." Get to know the Garvey sisters when Bad Sisters premieres in August. A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, Apple's Bad Sisters series follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. The series stars Sharon Horgan, alongside Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters. Plus Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab, and Saise Quinn. What a cast! This is one of these stories where you already know the ending, you know what they did (it's pretty obvious even from this trailer), but it's still amusing to see them pull it off and go through with it anyway. This is worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Apple TV+'s series Bad Sisters, direct from Apple's YouTube:

A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, Sharon Horgan's series "Bad Sisters" follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. Set between London and Dublin, it is based on the Flemish series Clan, which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin. Bad Sisters is a steaming series created by Irish actress / comedian / writer Sharon Horgan, who has also created the TV series "Catastrophe", "Divorce", "Motherland", and "Shining Vale" previously. Featuring episodes directed by Dearbhla Walsh, Josephine Bornebusch, Rebecca Gatward. With episodes written by Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar, and Paul Howard. It's executive produced by Sharon Horgan, Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Malin-Sarah Gozin, Faye Dorn, Clelia Mountford, Bert Hamelinck, Dearbhla Walsh. Apple will debut Horgan's Bad Sisters series streaming on Apple TV+ starting August 19th, 2022 coming soon this summer. Who's interested in watching this?