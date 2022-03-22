First Trailer for Direct-to-Video Action Film Remake 'Eraser: Reborn'

"You can save me, right?" "I can help you stay alive." Warner Bros Home Ent. has revealed the first official trailer for Eraser: Reborn, described as a "reboot of the 1996 blockbuster". That title makes it seem like a sequel, though it seems to be less about the sci-fi action this time and more about what's going on with this clandestine side of the government. The story is based on U.S. Marshal Mason Pollard who is specialized in engineering the fake deaths of witnesses that leave no trace of their existence after. The film stars Dominic Sherwood as Mason Pollard, Jacky Lai, McKinley Belcher III as Paul Whitlock, a mentor to Pollard, and Eddie Ramos as Sugar Jax, a local gangster. This looks so generic and forgettable. Though they did find a way to put an angry hippo into this! (Though in the first movie it's a crocodile.) The trailer plays more like a tourism commercial for South Africa than an interesting action movie. You may want to skip this one.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for John Pogue's Eraser: Reborn, direct from YouTube:

25 years after the blockbuster Arnold Schwarzenegger hit, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will release Eraser: Reborn on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 7, 2022. A reboot of the 1996 blockbuster, this all-new action film follows US Marshal Mason Pollard, a specialist in engineering the fake deaths of witnesses that need to leave no trace of their existence. Eraser: Reborn is directed by American filmmaker John Pogue, director of the movies Quarantine 2: Terminal, The Quiet Ones, Blood Brothers, and Deep Blue Sea 3 previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Weiss (Jarhead 3: The Siege). Produced by Hunt Lowry and Patty Reed for Roserock Films. Warner Bros will debut Pogue's Eraser: Reborn direct-to-VOD / DVD / Blu-ray starting on June 7th, 2022 early this summer. Anyone into this? Anyone want to actually watch?