First Trailer for Disney+ Korea Series 'Connect' Dir. by Takashi Miike

What the hell do we have here?! Disney has revealed a teaser trailer for a new horror thriller series called Connect, made for Disney+ Korea. Premiering at the 2022 Busan Film Festival before it's streaming later this year. I can't even believe that Disney made this, and hired the legendary Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike (!!) to direct, but hell yes why not. In this series, adapted from the Manga, a man is kidnapped and one of his eyes is removed by a gang of organ hunters. The eye is then transplanted into the body of a serial killer… The unwilling donor now has terrible visions as he witnesses terrifying attacks on the residents of Seoul. The series stars Jung Hae-in, Go Kyung-pyo, and Kim Hye-jun. This has some gnarly footage in it for a teaser that is barely 60 seconds long. Does this supernatural eye help people heal, too? How does the story play out and who is trying to stop the bad guy(s)? Will this eye live on somehow? So many questions…

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ Korean teaser poster) for Disney+'s series Connect, direct from YouTube:

Based on a webtoon of the same name, series depicts a mysterious story that occurs when a man who has been deprived of a part of his body by organ hunters, connects with a person who has received an organ transplant. Connect, also known as 커넥트 or Keonekteu in Korean, is a series created by writers Heo-dam and Masaru Nakamura. Featuring episodes director by Japanese horror master Takashi Miike (Audition, Ichi the Killer, Gozu, One Missed Call, Dead or Alive trilogy, Graveyard of Honor, Hara-kiri, 13 Assassins, Sukiyaki Western Django, Yakuza Apocalypse, Blade of the Immortal, First Love). Based on a webtoon of the same name, Connect, by Shin Dae-sung. No producers are listed yet. This series will first premiere at the 2022 Busan Film Festival this fall. Disney will then debut the Connect series streaming on Disney+ starting in December 2022 later this year. Stay tuned for more updates. First impression? Who wants to watch?