First Trailer for Doc Version of 'The Subtle Art of Not Giving A #@%!'

"There's only a few things in life that are ever worth giving a #@%! about." Universal has unveiled a trailer for the documentary film called The Subtle Art of Not Giving A #@%!, a cinematic adaptation of the best-selling book of the same name. The film will explore society's obsessions with the pursuit of happiness and will be presented by Mark Manson alongside Disappointment Panda, a character from the book whose superpower is to tell people the harsh truth. "The author himself, Mark Manson, cuts through the crap to offer his not-giving-a-f*ck philosophy: a dose of raw, refreshing, honesty that shows us how to live more contented, grounded lives." This sounds great! I'm in. "Filled with entertaining stories and profane, ruthless humor, this movie is a much-needed grab-you-by-the-shoulders-and-look-you-in-the-eye moment of real-talk to remind us that there are only so many things we can give a fuck about, so we need to figure out which ones really matter." Really looking forward to watching. This funny and honest trailer hooked me, for sure.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Nathan Price's doc The Subtle Art of Not Giving A #@%!, from YouTube:

Based on the bestselling self-help phenomenon, The Subtle Art of Not Giving A #@%! is a cinematic doc designed to help us become less awful people. The author himself, Mark Manson, cuts through the crap to offer his not-giving-a-#@%! philosophy: a dose of raw, refreshing, honesty that shows us how to live more contented, grounded lives. With over 15 million copies sold, The Subtle Art of Not Giving A #@%! struck a chord with readers all over the world and now, its no-bullshit, life-changing advice comes to the screen. Backed by both academic research and scatological jokes, Not Giving A #@%! shows us that improving our lives hinges not on our ability to turn lemons into lemonade but on learning to stomach lemons. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A #@%! doc is directed by filmmaker Nathan Price, making his first feature film after directing the TV series "The Hothouse" and "The Insiders Guide to Love" previously. It's produced by Matthew Metcalfe. Based on the book of the same name written by Mark Manson. Universal + Abramorama will debut The Subtle Art of Not Giving A #@%! doc in select US theaters on January 4th, 2023 after New Years, then on VOD starting January 10th. For more info, visit the official site. Who wants to watch this?