First Trailer for 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Movie

"Truth be told, we helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing." Paramount Pictures has revealed the first official trailer for the epic new live-action Dungeons & Dragons movie, officially titled Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. This trailer dropped during a Hall H presentation at Comic-Con this year. The film comes from the same two directors who made Vacation and Game Night, so expect some good comedy thrown into the mix in addition to all the action. Here's the only plot synopsis released so far: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. The fun ensemble cast features Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. This looks like a blast! There's some inventive medieval action and some cool characters in here. Glad to see that it looks fresh and exciting and not just more of the same of what we've seen before.

First official trailer (+ poster) for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, from YouTube:

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Paramount's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is co-directed by filmmaking duo Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, both directors of the movies Vacation and Game Night previously. The screenplay is co-written by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Michael Gilio; from a story by Chris McKay & Michael Gilio. This is based on Hasbro's Dungeons & Dragons - the classic roleplaying game. It's produced by Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer. Paramount, in assocation with eOne, will debut the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie in theaters worldwide starting on March 3rd, 2023 early next year. First impression? Who's excited for this?