First Trailer for Dysfunctional Indie Comedy 'Because We're Family'

"Wherever life takes you, family will always bring you home." An early festival promo trailer has debuted for an indie dramedy called Because We're Family, another dysfunctional family mess of a film to avoid enjoy this summer. This one is premiering in June at the 2022 Dances With Films Festival in LA, for anyone interested in catching this early on. The film follows three siblings that come together during the holidays after the unexpected death of their mother. They reunite and fight over how to deal with the cremation of their mother. "Back under one roof for the holidays, all decency is lost when a feud over her ashes tests the boundaries of family and a Christmas Eve tradition becomes difficult to digest." The indie film stars Angela Stern, Christine Nyhart, Josh Drennen, Tyler Meridith, C. Thomas Howell, Milo Stern, Milana Stern, and Victor Wells. This doesn't look like it offers anything new or different at all, following in the same footsteps as every other film about dysfunctional families recently. There's just a few funny lines here.

Here's the promo trailer for Christine Nyhart & Angela Stern's Because We're Family, from YouTube:

While Dallas and Kourtney have been coping with their mother's death for over a month, their youngest sibling, Belinda finally returns from Tibet in time to collectively witness their mother's cremation. The three then return to their childhood home to live and grieve together for the holidays. All dressed up to take their kids out for trick or treating on Halloween, Belinda surprises the siblings by announcing that she is planning to take their mother's ashes to her home country of Trinidad per her final wishes. Dallas and Kourtney are sure she should stay right on the mantle in their family home and think their sister is up to her usual outlandish ways. After a few weeks of arguing leads to a Thanksgiving blowout, Dallas kicks Belinda out of the house, and she is forced to spend time down the street in a run-down hotel Because We're Family is co-directed by filmmakers Christine Nyhart Kaplan & Angela Stern, both making their feature directorial debut with this project. The screenplay is by Angela Stern. This is premiering at the 2022 Dances With Films Festival coming up this summer. No other release dates have been set yet - stay tuned.