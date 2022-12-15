First Trailer for 'Epic Tails' Animated Adventure Set in Ancient Greece

"Add more lightning!" Studiocanal in the UK has revealed an official UK trailer for an animated adventure comedy titled Epic Tails, which is a very generic title for this release. The original Frnech title is Pattie et la colère de Poséidon - which translates directly to Pattie and the Wrath of Poseidon. The film tells the story of super smart mouse Pattie and her feline friend Sam, as they embark upon an exciting adventure of paw-some proportions through Ancient Greece. A hilarious and inventive comedy adventure for the whole family, Epic Tails features the special guest voices of Rob Beckett, Giovanna Fletcher, and Josh Widdicombe as the many Gods of Mount Olympus, including Zeus, Poseidon and Aphrodite. The rest of the main voice cast hasn't been announced yet. This will open in February in the UK, but there's no US release set yet. Not sure it looks good enough to be excited about, but all the characters seem like boat loads of fun. Check it out.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for David Alaux's Epic Tails, direct from YouTube:

Epic Tails, also known as Pattie et la Colère de Poséidon (in French) or Argonuts, is directed by the French animation filmmaker David Alaux, director of the TV film Spike and the The Jungle Bunch film + series previously. It's co-directed by and the screenplay is written by Eric Tosti and Jean-François Tosti, with Alaux. Made by French animation house TAT Productions. Studiocanal will debut Epic Tails in UK cinemas first starting on February 10th, 2023 this winter. No US release date is setup yet - stay tuned. Who wants to watch this?