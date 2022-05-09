First Trailer for 'Father of the Bride' Remake Featuring Gloria Estefan

"It's time for me to embrace the future." Warner Bros & HBO have revealed an official trailer for Father of the Bride, another new update of this comedy classic. Everyone knows the 1991 version, with Steve Martin & Diane Keaton, but did you know that is also a remake of a 1950 version of this movie? The original version featured Spencer Tracy, Joan Bennett, Elizabeth Taylor. This 2022 update introduces a Cuban-American family, preparing for the eldest daughter's wedding. And it will be skipping theaters - going directly to HBO Max for streaming this summer. A father's coming to grips with his daughter's upcoming wedding through the prism of multiple relationships within a big, sprawling Cuban-American clan. The ensemble cast in this: Andy García, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta, Enrique Murciano, Macarena Achaga, Chloe Fineman, and Ana Fabrega. I like the cast, but this does not look that funny at all. Not sure where all the humor went? Or maybe it's just made for a different crowd now? Have a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Gary Alazraki's Father of the Bride, direct from YouTube:

Billy (Andy Garcia) and Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) are surprised when their eldest daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) comes home to Miami for a visit, announcing a new boyfriend, Adan (Diego Boneta)—who is now her fiancé—and their plans for a wedding and a new life together in Mexico. Family relationships are tested as the roller coaster ride of wedding planning races toward the altar. This sparkling story of a modern rom-com updated from a timeless classic illustrates the surprising and funny ways the heart can adapt in the name of love. Father of the Bride is directed by Mexican writer / filmmaker Gary Alazraki, director the film We Are the Nobles previously, as well as the "Club de Cuervos" series made for Netflix. The screenplay is written by Matt Lopez. Produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Paul Michael Perez. Warner Bros releases Alazraki's Father of the Bride direct-to-streaming on HBO Max on June 16th, 2022.