First Trailer for Frederick Wiseman's 'A Couple' with Nathalie Boutefeu

"Your power crushed my life and my personality as well." Film Forum in NYC has revealed a trailer for the first narrative film from acclaimed doc filmmaker Frederick Wiseman. It's called A Couple, also known as just Un Couple in French, and it's not really a film - a 63 minute chamber piece. A Couple follows a long term relationship between a man and a woman. The man is Leo Tolstoy. The woman is his wife, Sophia. It's nothing more than an hour of a woman reading letters and dairies written by Sophia, his young wife, who he didn't seem to love. French actress Nathalie Boutefeu portrays Sophia as a "determined, loving, angry woman who recognizes the limitations of long-term marriage to a man of world-renown." Which is to say that she didn't really understand that she was married to someone who didn't really care about her. It premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where I ranked it as the worst film of the festival. Barley even a film. But that's just my opinion and others might enjoy this poetic film about love and longing. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Frederick Wiseman's A Couple, direct from FF's YouTube:

"All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way." Author Leo Tolstoy's famed opening to Anna Karenina easily applies to the early years of his deliriously passionate marriage to a woman 16 years his junior, as well as to their final years, marked by violent arguments, guilt, and recriminations. Prolific documentary maestro Frederick Wiseman (46 feature-length films since 1967) has fashioned a moving, empathetic monologue based on the diaries of Sophia Tolstoy, with whom the great writer had 13 children and who, as his amanuensis, copied his masterpiece, War and Peace, seven times. Filmed amid gorgeous, idyllic settings befitting a Russian countess. A Couple, also known as Un Couple, is directed by acclaimed American doc filmmaker Frederick Wiseman, his very first narrative feature after many doc films previously including Ex Libris, Monrovia Indiana, and City Hall most recently. This first premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival this year. Film Forum will debut Wiseman's A Couple in select US theaters starting on November 11th, 2022 this fall. For more info, visit their official site. Interested?