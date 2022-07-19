First Trailer for 'Gigi & Nate' About a Capuchin Monkey Service Animal

"Gigi allows me to live my life to the fullest every single day. I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for her." Roadside Attractions has revealed an official trailer for a true story inspirational dramedy titled Gigi & Nate, from filmmaker Nick Hamm. The film is arriving in theaters in early September, for those interested in watching. A young man's life is turned upside down after he is left a quadriplegic. Moving forward seems near impossible until he meets his unlikely service animal, Gigi - a curious and intelligent capuchin monkey. She helps Nate find what he needs most: hope. Charlie Rowe stars in the film as Nate, with an ensemble cast including Zoe Margaret Colletti, Marcia Gay Harden, Josephine Langford, Jim Belushi (!!), Diane Ladd, Tara Summers, and Hannah Alligood. This looks extra cheesy, especially with the music in this trailer, but the little monkey is so adorable and so lovely. It's hard to not smile at this story of hope.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nick Hamm's Gigi & Nate, direct from Roadside's YouTube:

Nate Gibson's (Charlie Rowe) life is turned upside down after he suffers a near-fatal accident and is left a quadriplegic. Moving forward seems impossible until he meets his unlikely service animal, named Gigi – a curious and intelligent capuchin monkey – who helps Nate find what he needs most: hope. Gigi & Nate is directed by award-winning Irish filmmaker Nick Hamm, director of the films The Very Thought of You, Talk of Angels, The Hole, Godsend, Killing Bono, The Journey, and Driven previously. The screenplay is written by David Hudgins. It's produced by René Besson, Nick Hamm, and Piers Tempest. The film hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Roadside Attractions will release Gigi & Nate in select US theaters starting on September 2nd, 2022 coming up. Anyone into this story? Want to watch?