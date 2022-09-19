First Trailer for Herzog's Brain Research Doc Film 'Theater of Thought'

"Do fish have dreams? Do they think?" Cinetic has unveiled an official promo trailer for Werner Herzog's latest documentary film Theater of Thought, one of two brand new Herzog docs premiering this year. In celebration of his 80th birthday, the Telluride Film Festival hosted a tribute to Herzog and premiered both of them. Toronto followed up and just premiered Theater of Thought officially earlier this month. In this one, Werner Herzog sets his sights on yet another mysterious landscape - the human brain - for clues as to why a hunk of tissue can produce profound thoughts and feelings while considering the philosophical, ethical, social implications of fast-advancing neural technology. He interviews and asks probing questions to various scientists and researchers studying the human brain and/or developing ways to control it using technology. My favorite part about this doc is Herzog's uber-poetic mind clashing with the more stern mind of scientists, as he wonders about the philosophical and existential ideas more than what's possible. Dive in.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Werner Herzog's doc Theater of Thought, from YouTube:

Intro from TIFF: "Werner Herzog sets his sights on yet another mysterious landscape — the human brain — for clues as to why a hunk of tissue can produce profound thoughts and feelings while considering the philosophical, ethical, and social implications of fast-advancing neural technology. Werner Herzog turned 80 this year. He's travelled on every continent including Antarctica. In recent films, he's reached back in time to study ancient paintings, stared down into volcanoes, and cast our eyes heavenwards to contemplate meteorites. Now he ventures into the inner landscape of our brains." Theater of Thought (aka Theatre of Thought) is directed by prolific German filmmaker Werner Herzog, director of many docs including Little Dieter Needs to Fly, Grizzly Man, Encounters at the End of the World, Cave of Forgotten Dreams, Into the Abyss, Lo & Behold, Into the Inferno, Meeting Gorbachev, Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin, and Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds previously. This just premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival earlier this month. No release date is set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Anyone interested?