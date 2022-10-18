First Trailer for Intense South American Rescue Thriller Series 'Echo 3'

"How many lives are you willing to trade for your sister?" Apple has revealed an official trailer for a rescue thriller mini-series titled Echo 3, arriving for streaming this November on Apple TV+. Echo 3 is an "action-packed" series about a brilliant scientist kidnapped in Colombia, and her brother and husband who will stop at nothing to find her and bring her home. When Amber Chesborough goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, these men with extensive military experience struggle to find her against the backdrop of a secret war. Echo 3 features Jessica Ann Collins as Amber, Luke Evans as Bambi (her brother), and Michiel Huisman as Prince (her husband), along with Martina Gusman, James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba, and special guest star, Bradley Whitford. While this is supposed to be a wholesome, riveting story about saving family members, it's clearly a jingoistic reminder of America's imperialism and military attitude. How many other people must die to save her? Are they heroes?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Apple TV+'s series Echo 3, direct from YouTube:

Echo 3 is based on the award-winning series "When Heroes Fly," created by Omri Givon and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund. Set in South America, the action-packed thriller follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border her brother, Bambi, and her husband, Prince — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war. Echo 3 is a mini-series created by and showrun by Oscar-winning screenwriter Mark Boal, writer of the films The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty, Detroit, and Triple Frontier previously, and a producer on the "Class of Lies" TV series. With episodes directed by Pablo Trapero and Mark Boal. Written by Nikki Broderick, Jason Horwitch, André & Maria Jacquemetton, Jill E. Blotevogel, Christopher Stetson Boal. It's executive produced by Mark Boal, Jason Horwitch, Mark Sourian, Pablo Trapero, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, and Karni Ziv. Apple will debut Echo 3 streaming on Apple TV+ starting November 23rd, 2022.