First Trailer for Intriguing Extraterrestrial Sci-Fi Short 'From Beyond'

"Mesmerizing. You won't be able to shake it for days." Now what do we have here? What's hatching from that strange egg? There's a 60-second trailer for a new sci-fi short film premiering soon at the 2022 Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal this summer. From Beyond is an extraterrestrial short film made by Norwegian filmmaker Fredrik S. Hana, with a running time of 14 minutes. There's some kind of alien creature involved, but exactly what it is is still a mystery. Here's the synopsis: "A kaleidoscopic vision portraying mankind's first meeting with alien life, told through faux archival footage combined with practical FX, miniatures and old school in-camera trickery." Sounds good, I really want to see it. Already sold me with this brief glimpse. There's a great quote in this trailer describing it as "District 9 by the way of Ingmar Bergman." Well, okay. We'll keep an eye out for this, waiting for it to play online after it shows at festivals first. Get a peek below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Fredrik S. Hana's short film From Beyond, direct from Vimeo:

From Beyond is an experimental short film consisting of different perspectives, referencing genres like science fiction, horror and found footage. A kaleidoscopic vision portraying mankind’s first meeting with alien life, told through faux archival footage combined with practical FX, miniatures and old school in-camera trickery. From Beyond is directed by Norwegian filmmaker Fredrik S. Hana based in Stavanger - find him on Vimeo for more of his films or follow him on Facebook. Co-written by Fredrik S. Hana and Jamie Turville. Produced by Cathrine Wespestad, Perdurabo Productions. With cinematography by Christer Bårdslistuen Runde, and original music by Anders S. Hana. Fredrik explains: "This film was painstakingly put together over the course of two years." Co-produced by Joakim Hauge Vocke, and Hinterland. The short is premiering at the 2022 Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal coming soon this summer. Stay tuned for more release details on how to watch and other festival appearances. For more info, visit Vimeo. Who's curious?