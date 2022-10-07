First Trailer for 'Is That Black Enough For You?!?' Cinema History Doc

"This is the story about a group of artists that changed the culture forever." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for Is That Black Enough For You?!?, a documentary film directed by the film critic and radio host Elvis Mitchell. You may have heard of him before? If not, check him out here. This doc tracks the history of Black cinema, focused mainly on the '70s (1968-1978), with archival and new interviews with many of the key players from the era. Crucial artistic voices, including director Charles Burnett, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, Zendaya and others, offer their distinctive prism on the creators and the many films that dazzled and inspired. The doc provides insight into the history of Black representation going back to the earliest days of cinema, and the cultural impact of witnessing unapologetic Blackness. This looks fantastic!! An exciting and empowering trip back through cinema history. "They were proof that we were here, that we create culture, that we have voices, and that we will be heard." Oh hell yes.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Elvis Mitchell's doc Is That Black Enough For You?!?, from YouTube:

Directed by the celebrated writer and film historian Elvis Mitchell, Is That Black Enough For You?!? is both a documentary and deeply personal essay. The film examines the craft and power of cinema from a perspective often overlooked: the African American contribution to films released from the landmark era of the 70s. It is a deep dive into the impact that point of view had on movies, as well as popular culture, and serves as a love letter to film, posing questions that have never been asked, let alone answered. Is That Black Enough For You?!? is directed by American film historian Elvis Mitchell, also a film critic and host of the radio show The Treatment, making his directorial debut with this project. This is premiering at the 2022 New York Film Festival this month. Produced by Steven Soderbergh, David Fincher, Angus Wall, Ciara Lacy. Netflix will debut Elvis Mitchell's doc Is That Black Enough For You?!? in first select US theaters on October 28th, 2022, then streaming on Netflix starting November 11th later this fall. Who's into this?