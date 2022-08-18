First Trailer for Jafar Panahi's 'No Bears' Film Premiering in Venice

"Did you go to the border last night?" Celluloid Dreams has unveiled an official trailer for the latest Jafar Panahi film titled No Bears, which is premiering soon. Unfortunately Panahi was recently arrested by the Iranian government after he went to check on his friend, another filmmaker also imprisoned under dubious claims. No Bears is premiering at the Venice Film Festival, TIFF, and New York Film Festival back-to-back. "Panahi continues to push against the boundaries of the medium with his latest film, involving two parallel love stories and the dire consequences that can bubble up out of seemingly insignificant artistic pursuits." It's obvious from this trailer that the film also acts as meta commentary on his own situation, unable to cross the line. "He feels trapped, with no future, no freedom, and no job." The cast includes Panahi, Naser Hashemi, Vahid Mobaseri, Bakhtiyar Panjei, Mina Kavani, and Reza Heydari. Get your first look.

Here's the first festival promo trailer for Jafar Panahi's No Bears, direct from YouTube (via TFS):

Jafar Panahi's new film No Bears portrays two parallel love stories. In both, the lovers are troubled by hidden, inevitable obstacles, the force of superstition, and the mechanics of power. No Bears, also known as خرس نیست in Persian, is both written and directed by iconic Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, director of many films including The Circle, The Mirror, Crimson Gold, Offside, Closed Curtain, Taxi Tehran, and 3 Faces (at Cannes 2018) most recently. Produced by Jafar Panahi, and executive produced by Nader Saeivar. This is set to premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, Toronto Film Festival, and New York Film Festival this fall. No US distribution has been confirmed yet - stay tuned for news. First impression? Who's curious?