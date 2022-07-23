He's Back for More! First Trailer for 'John Wick 4' with Keanu Reeves

"No one, not even you, can kill everyone." Oh I bet he definitely could. No doubt about that. During the San Diego Comic-Con, Lionsgate revealed the first teaser trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest in the ongoing action franchise. Set to arrive in theaters in March of 2023. This continues the story with Keanu Reeves as the extraordinary assassin John Wick, returning again after John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum opened in 2019. Now hunted by the High Table, he only has a few friends still left that are on his side. The epic cast for this action sequel includes Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane and Lance Reddick returning, with Donnie Yen (ohhh hell yes!!), Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown. This is the kind of teaser I love to see!! Enough to say - this is going to be awesome. They make Sanada fight Yen?! Okayyy I'm down, bring on this next sequel.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Chad Stahelski's John Wick: Chapter 4, from YouTube:

John Wick: Chapter 4 is an American neo-noir action thriller film which is the direct sequel to 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, as well as the fourth installment in the John Wick film series, about the unkillable assassin. John Wick: Chapter 4, also known as simple John Wick 4, is once again directed by American stuntman turned filmmaker Chad Stahelski, co-director of the first John Wick film with David Leitch, and director of all of the sequels: John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum previously. The screenplay is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, based on characters created by Derek Kolstad. Produced by Chad Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk, and Erica Lee. Lionsgate will debut John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters exclusively starting March 24th, 2023 early next year. Ready for more? Look good?