First Trailer for Lena Dunham's Medieval Film 'Catherine Called Birdy'

"You have wings - you must learn how to harness them." Amazon Prime Video has revealed a trailer for a film titled Catherine Called Birdy, which is actually the second new Lena Dunham indie film out this year. She first premiered Sharp Stick at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January (it's playing in theaters now - watch the trailer) and now Catherine Called Birdy, also written & directed by Dunham, will premiere at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this fall before opening in select theaters soon after. This one is set in the distant past - in the year 1290, to be exact. A 14 year old girl in medieval England navigates through life and avoiding potential suitors her father has in mind. It's another empowering feminist tale of a young woman where, "her imagination, defiance and deep belief in her own right to independence put her on a collision course with her parents." And she will defeat them, I'm sure! Young actor Bella Ramsey stars as the titular Birdy, with a fun cast including Andrew Scott, Billie Piper, Joe Alwyn, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Ralph Ineson. Well I'll be damned, this seems pretty good! Looks better than I was expecting - bring it on.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lena Dunham's Catherine Called Birdy, direct from YouTube:

The year? 1290. In the Medieval English village of Stonebridge, Lady Catherine (known as Birdy) is the youngest child of Lord Rollo and the Lady Aislinn. Her playground is Stonebridge Manor, a house that, like the family, has seen better days. Financially destitute and utterly greedy, Rollo sees his daughter as his path out of financial ruin by marrying her off to a wealthy man for money and land. But Birdy, like all the great teen heroines, is spirited, clever and adventurous – and ready to put off any suitor that comes calling in increasingly ingenious ways. Her imagination, defiance and deep belief in her own right to independence put her on a collision course with her parents. When the most vile suitor of all arrives, they are presented with the ultimate test of love for their daughter. Catherine Called Birdy is both written and directed by American actress / writer / filmmaker Lena Dunham, director of the indie films Creative Nonfiction, Tiny Furniture, and this year's Sharp Stick previously, as well as the "Girls" series on HBO and "Industry". Based on the novel of the same name by Karen Cushman. This is premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this fall. Amazon will then debut Dunham's Catherine Called Birdy in select US theaters on September 23rd, 2022, then on Prime Video streaming starting October 7th this fall. Interested in this?